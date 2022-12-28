Five die in Cameroon road accident

At least five people were killed early Tuesday in a road accident in Cameroon’s East Region, reported state broadcaster CRTV.
The accident occurred in Bende locality, Haut-Nyong division of the region, when a 70-seater passenger bus attempted to overtake, said CRTV.
At least five people died on the spot, while about 14 others were injured and rushed to a local hospital, said CRTV.
A road safety report released by Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport said about 3,000 people died in traffic accidents in 2021, with speeding blamed for 35 percent of the deaths. Enditem
