Five Drivers Arrested For Traffic Offences

The Airport Divisional Police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Thursday evening arrested five drivers near Aviation Social Centre for careless and inconsiderate driving, including driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.

The offenders are Mr Ahiadoglo Godnows, driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number WR 2416 – 17; Mr Arthur Asafo-Agyei Adu, driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GT 489 – 15; Mr Abdul Bandaogo, driver of a Hyundai Sonata with registration number DV 6056 – 22.

Others are Mr Ntiedu George, driver of a Scion taxicab with registration number GR 1851 – 21 and Mr Emmanuel Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with Registration number GR 3533 – 20.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said the first four suspects were duly processed to face court today.

It said, however, the MP for Ellembele, after his driver’s license was taken and was sent to the Police Station to be processed for court, failed to cooperate with the police and drove away leaving his driver’s license behind.

The statement said the Airport Police Command later contacted him at night on the telephone and asked him to report to the station today to be processed for court.

It said this morning, the MP reported at the station and had been duly processed for court.

The statement urged all motorists to abide by road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all and cut down on the many road accidents.

“Everyone’s journey will also be faster if we all obey the road traffic rules,” it advised.