Five drown in Afram River

Five individuals lost their lives in a heartbreaking incident as they drowned in the Afram River during a boat crossing to farmlands in Azietsikorpe, Kwahu Afram Plains South District.

The boat, carrying a group of 12 farmworkers, set out without life jackets on Wednesday evening, aiming to reach their destination on Thursday, November 9. Efforts to rescue a sixth person are ongoing, with six others successfully saved. Despite receded water levels, the Afram River remains risky for boats without proper safety measures.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials and local residents are coordinating rescue efforts near Afram Lake, as the District Chief Executive awaits an official briefing from the rescue team.