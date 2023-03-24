Five file nominations to contest Sene West NDC parliamentary primaries

Five parliamentary aspirants have filed nominations to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sene West parliamentary primaries in the Bono East Region.

They are Mr Kwame Ampofo Twumasi, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Dr. Kasim Abdulai, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Mr Emmanuel Okee, Mr Stephen Boanum and Mr Matthew Nabi.

Mr Joseph Kwabena Adu, the Sene West NDC Constituency Secretary, in an interview with journalists at Kwame-Danso, said all the five aspirants had submitted their nomination forms.

He said nominations had been closed and the forms would be forwarded to the regional office of the NDC in Techiman.

