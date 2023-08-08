Five Ghanaian top local athletes in France for training

Five Ghanaian top track and field athletes have left the shore of Ghana to France for a training camp at CREPS de Reims.

They are Aziz Mohammed -1500m, Solomon Diafo – 400m, Florence Agyemen – 400m, Edwin Kwabla Gadayi – 200m, Raymond French – 400m

The training camp is a partnership between the French Government, National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Athletics towards the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The athletes are the best currently in their various events, and they would definitely improve after getting the modern training abd dieting facilities as professional athletes,

The nation is going to rely on them for the African Games to be hosted in Accra in March 2024