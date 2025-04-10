Five Hollywood Stars Who Successfully Transitioned into Music

While many actors have tested the waters of the music industry, only a select few have managed to build enduring careers in both film and music. These Hollywood stars not only earned acclaim on screen but also proved themselves as accomplished recording artists, successfully bridging the gap between the silver screen and the stage.

1. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx stands out as one of the most versatile entertainers in Hollywood. Known for critically acclaimed performances in Ray, Django Unchained, and Collateral, Foxx also carved out a respected music career. His 2005 album Unpredictable featured the Grammy-winning hit “Blame It” with T-Pain. With a smooth blend of R&B and soul, Foxx has consistently demonstrated his dual artistic talents.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez first gained recognition as a dancer and later as an actress with her breakout role in Selena (1997). Her debut album On the 6 (1999) produced chart-topping singles like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.” Lopez went on to become a global pop icon, effortlessly maintaining a balance between her film roles and a thriving music career that spans decades.

3. Will Smith

Long before Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness, Will Smith launched his career as a rapper. His early success with DJ Jazzy Jeff, especially on the Grammy-winning track “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” paved the way for mainstream solo hits such as “Summertime” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” Smith’s ability to maintain musical output while becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars remains a rare achievement.

4. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus began her career as the star of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, a role that highlighted both her acting and musical abilities. She soon outgrew her child star image, transforming into a global pop sensation with hits like “Wrecking Ball,” “Party in the U.S.A.,” and “Flowers.” Today, she ranks among the most influential pop artists of her generation.

5. Jared Leto

Renowned for roles in Requiem for a Dream and Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is also the lead vocalist for rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. Unlike many actors who merely explore music, Leto has achieved notable success in both arenas. The band’s albums have gone multi-platinum, with anthems like “The Kill” and “Closer to the Edge” attracting a global fan base and solidifying his status as a serious musician.