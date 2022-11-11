Five incumbents go unopposed in NDC UER contest

Five contestants are going unopposed out of the 36 aspiring candidates in the upcoming Regional Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region

The incumbent executives include Alhaji Abdulai Mumuni Bolnaba, Chairman, Ms Ophelia Atoklo, Deputy Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Mutawailu Yasdanan, Organiser, Mr Fidelis Aguwine Adagwine Treasurer and Ms Monica Teni Anechinaba, Deputy Treasurer

A total of 545 delegates are expected to vote for 10 contesting positions.

The congress is on the theme: “Uniting the party towards agenda 85 per cent presidential and 15/15 parliamentary elections.”

Mr Donatus Nyaaba, the Regional Director of Elections, NDC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that all was set for the regional congress to take place at the Bolgatanga Technical University

He explained that unlike the constituency elections where the exercise started late due to delay in the printing of election materials from the regional office of the party, the election materials had been printed in Accra and distributed to the regions.

He further noted that all the key stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, security agencies, aspirants and delegates, among others, had been informed and engaged to ensure smooth exercise.

Mr Nyaaba explained that the party was poised to improve its presidential and parliamentary election performance from 64.8 per cent to 85 per cent and 14 to all 15 seats in the presidential and parliamentary elections respectively in the region.

He, therefore, urged all the candidates and supporters to use decent language that would unite the party after the elections to forge together to win power from the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

Six people, including Mr Martin Adawe Azupwah, Mr Abubakari Atongo Salifu, Mr Gariba Bawa Adams, Mr Issaka Haruna, Mr Clement Anabire Akasoba and Mr Williams Akanyele, are contesting for the Regional Vice Chairman position.

While Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the incumbent is battling Mr Thomas Anyagri Abiola for the position of the regional secretary, Mr Muntari Amidu is contesting Mr John Assibi Nyaaba for the position of Deputy Organiser.

For the Youth Organiser position, Mr Abraham Azumah Lambon, Mr David Amoliga and Mr Ben Awuni are competing while Mr Joseph Apuakasi, Imoro Musah Saani and Eliasu Samson Samari are vying for the position of Deputy Youth Organiser.

For the Women Organiser position, Ms Rahinatu Haruna is contesting with Ms Fawziatu Quidad Yakubu while Ms Grace Nkaw Awini, Ms Monica Bakiva, Ms Anatia Mariama Mmusah and Ms Agnes Vwalagui Akwulpwa.

Mr Labaran Zakari Kassim, Mr Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Bogobire and Salifu Alukuba are vying for Zongo Caucus Coordinator, while Mr Jonathan Abellalah Salifu, Mr Saeed Ahmed Tijan and Mr Sunday Casper Kampoli are contesting the position of Communication Director and Mr Issah Tanimu, Mr Benjamin Atuah and Mr Rufai Zubiru are vying for the position of Deputy Communication Officer.