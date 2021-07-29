Five Iraqi pilots dead in army helicopter crash

An Iraqi army helicopter on Thursday crashed, killing all five pilots on board, the military said.

The helicopter crashed in the Northern Province of Kirkuk, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad, while on a combat mission, the military-linked Security Media Cell said, without elaborating.

The cause of the crash was not clearly given.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory against the militant Islamic State group, having recaptured all the territory seized by the extremists since 2014.

However, members of the terror group have continued to carry out isolated attacks scattered across the country.