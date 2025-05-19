Five Key Takeaways from Ghana Premier League Matchday 31

Asante Kotoko’s resurgence under interim boss Karim Zito, Hearts of Oak’s late-season surge, and Medeama’s away struggles dominated Matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League. Here are the major talking points from the weekend’s action:

1. Kotoko’s Unstoppable Run Under Zito

Asante Kotoko extended their impressive form with a 4-1 thrashing of Dreams FC, equalling their biggest win margin this season. Since Zito took charge, Kotoko have won three and drawn one in four games across all competitions, reigniting their title hopes. They now sit just two points behind leaders GoldStars with a cup final also looming.

2. Hearts of Oak Finish Strong

Hearts of Oak secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea, their second win in six games. After a sluggish start to the campaign, the Phobians are now eyeing a top-four finish, though they remain five points behind fourth-placed Kotoko.

3. Medeama’s Away Woes Continue

Medeama’s struggles on the road persisted with a 3-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Karela. Their last away league win dates back to November 2024, and with nine losses in their last 11 away matches, their form remains a major concern.

4. Accra Lions’ Goalfest Not Enough

Accra Lions delivered a thrilling 5-3 victory over Aduana, but the three goals conceded in the second half dented their goal difference. Despite the win, they remain in the relegation zone, highlighting the tight battle for survival.

5. Heart of Lions Stumble in Title Race

Heart of Lions’ four-game winning streak ended with a goalless draw against Basake Holy Stars, leaving them two points off the top. The missed opportunity could prove costly in their pursuit of the league title.

The title race remains wide open, with Kotoko emerging as dark horses under Zito, while Medeama’s away form threatens their ambitions. At the bottom, Accra Lions’ survival hopes hang in the balance.