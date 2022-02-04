Five kidnapped after gunmen attack in NW Nigeria – police

Five people were kidnapped after a group of unidentified gunmen raided a community in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, police said Thursday.

Muhammed Shehu, a police spokesman in Zamfara, told Xinhua on the phone the gunmen invaded Damba Quarters, a community in the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, in the early hours of Wednesday, and took away five persons, with four of them belonging to the same family.

Shehu said policemen have been deployed to the area on a search and rescue mission. “The police were also collaborating with the university administration to gather intelligence and take action,” said the spokesperson.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. Enditem