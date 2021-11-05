Five killed, four missing after flash floods hit Indonesian town

Five people were killed and four are missing after flash floods inundated a popular hilly resort in Indonesia’s East Java province, the country’s disaster management agency said Friday.

Floodwaters and debris slammed into neighbourhoods in the town of Batu on Thursday following heavy rain, mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed.

“Joint teams are still searching for the missing and helping to clear debris,” spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency Abdul Muhari said.

Batu is popular among domestic travellers because of its cool climate.

Floods also engulfed nearly 300 homes in Bone Bolango in the Gorontalo province, Muhari said.

There were no reports of casualties.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season, which typically runs from November to March.