Five people have died after a canoe they were sailing in capsized on Lake Bunyonyi in southwestern Uganda, police said late on Wednesday.

A police statement issued here said all five deceased were family members, including a toddler who was less than one year old. A sixth passenger in the canoe survived.

“The drowning came as a result of too much wind on the shores and excess loading because its capacity is three people but instead had six people on board,” the statement said.

“The scene has been visited by Muko Police station personnel and the bodies are still underwater pending retrieval,” the police added.

Earlier this month, three people drowned on the same lake after their canoe capsized.

In July, another accident on Lake Bunyonyi left two juveniles dead after their boat was blown over by strong winds.