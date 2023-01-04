Five killed in gang clashes in Nigeria

Five people have been killed in recent clashes among rival gangs in Nigeria’s southern state of Anambra, the state governor confirmed Tuesday.

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of the Anambra state, said in a statement that the clashes took place between Sunday and Monday in the Okpuno town of the Awka South local government area and the Obosi town in the Idemili North local government area, adding that security agencies will hunt down the suspected murderers and deal with the gangs in accordance with the law.

In recent months, there have been a series of armed attacks across the most populous African country, resulting in the deaths of civilians and security operatives. Enditem