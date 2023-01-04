Five killed in head-on collision in Ethiopia

A traffic accident in Ethiopia’s Oromia region has left at least five people dead and two others injured, an official was quoted as saying by local media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Monday.

Tolosa Goshu, chief of the Media and Communication Division at East-Hararghe zone of Oromia region, said the accident happened on Sunday evening when two auto-rickshaws collided head-on.

The police have attributed the collision to speeding, Goshu said, adding that the police are hunting for the drivers of the two auto-rickshaws who fled the scene after the accident occurred.

Traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, mainly blamed on bad roads, reckless driving, and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem