Five killed in Uganda’s capital as wall collapses amid heavy rains

At least five people were killed, and two others critically injured after a petrol (gasoline) station’s perimeter wall fence collapsed in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, early Monday, a police spokesperson said here.

The perimeter wall of the Good Luck Petrol Station in Kanyanya Cell, Ndejje Division, collapsed onto private rental house units and buried the people who were sleeping at around 3 a.m., local time, said Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, in a statement.

“Regrettably, five lives were lost in the tragic event. The rescue team, assisted by an excavator, is diligently working to confirm if there are additional individuals trapped under the rubble,” said Owoyesigyire. “Preliminary findings suggest that the perimeter wall belonging to the petrol station weakened due to heavy rainfall, ultimately leading to its collapse onto the rental properties.”

The police spokesperson said the two individuals who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving medical attention at the local hospital in Kampala.

“While rescue operations continue, Katwe Police has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of this unfortunate incident,” said Owoyesigyire, urging the public to provide any relevant information that may assist in the ongoing investigation.