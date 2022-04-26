Five Lions Clubs Support Operation Clean Your Frontage

Five Lions Clubs have publicly backed “Operation Clean Your Frontage” – an initiative which charges individuals and institutions to keep immediate surroundings clean.

The Clubs are the Accra Premiere Lions Club, Tema Supreme Lions Club, Tema Oak Lions Club, Accra Omega Lions Club, the Accra Phoenix Lions Club.

The Clubs on Saturday, April 23, 2022 teamed up with the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Zoomlion, and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to clean the 37 Transport Station near the 37 Military Hospital.

Together with the traders and transport operators, the team swept the entire station and its surrounding, and desilted choked gutters in front of the Station.

The team also educated the traders and the drivers on the need to keep their surroundings clean to prevent diseases.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Mr Jude Yankey, the Activity Chairperson, said the exercise fell within the scheduled activities of the Lions Clubs for the month of April.

“April is our environmental month so we decided to support the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative by coming to the clean the station and also educate the people on the importance of cleanliness,” he said.

“We saw that the station has not been kept clean and we believe that through the exercise, the drivers and the traders here will adopt the practice and sustain it,” he added.

Some drivers and traders at the Station, who joined the exercise expressed profound gratitude to the Lions Clubs and pledged to keep the terminal clean at all times.

They appealed to LaDMA to support them with the necessary sanitary equipment to facilitate the sustainability of the exercise.