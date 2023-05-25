Five-member government delegation from Vanuatu to visit Ghana in July

A five-member government delegation from the Republic of Vanuatu, led by Mr Seoule Davidson Simeon, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic, four other senior Ministers and Members of Parliament, are scheduled to visit Ghana from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 14, 2023.

The visit, which would be at the invitation of Professor Hugh Aryee, the Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana, would among other things foster a bilateral trade and political affiliation with the government, the two Parliaments, and dialogue between relevant ministries and the business community of Ghana.

A statement issued by Prof Aryee and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said: “When in Ghana, the delegation is expected to visit the President of the Republic, address the Parliament of Ghana, and interact with the various business entities to drum home the relevance and importance of investing in Vanuatu.”

The statement said the delegation would also take part in a colourful and groundbreaking flag-raising ceremony, including the sub-regional countries that fall under the jurisdiction of the Trade Commissioner which will take place at the Forecourt of the Trade Commission.”

It said the delegation would also visit some tourist sites, such as the Cape Coast Slave Castle and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to pay homage to the industrious and first president of the Republic of Ghana.

According to the statement, Mr Simeon, the Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Vanuatu, has expressed his joy and delight of the nation, the optimism, and prospects of the first official visit of the Parliament of Vanuatu and a government delegation to the Republic of Ghana.

It said the delegation would be accompanied by Mr Seremaiah Matai Nawalu Member of Parliament and Minister of Trade, Industry, Tourism and Ni-Vanuatu Businesses; Mr Anatole Hymak Member of Parliament, Chairman of Economics and Foreign Policies Standing Committees of Vanuatu Parliament; Mr Noel Kalo, Director of Department of Trade as well as Mr Gaetan Ruru who oversees Interparliamentary Relations of the office of the parliament of Vanuatu.

The Republic of Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, northeast of New Caledonia, east of Australia and west of Fiji. The Y-shaped chain of fourteen main islands between the South Pacific Ocean and the Coral Sea is of volcanic origin and home to several active volcanoes.

The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, underwater caverns, and wrecks such as the WWII-era troopship SS President Coolidge. Harborside Port Vila, the nation’s capital and economic centre is on the island of Efate.

The city is home to the Vanuatu National Museum, which explores the nation’s Melanesian culture.