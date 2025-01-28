Five Ministerial Nominees Set for Vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee

Five ministerial nominees are scheduled to face Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Tuesday, January 28, for the approval process of key government appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama.

The vetting process will begin at 9:00 AM with Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Defence.

At 11:00 AM, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, a Member of Parliament, will be vetted for the role of Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives.

The afternoon session will start at 1:00 PM with Adjei Kenneth Gilbert, nominated for the role of Minister for Works, Housing, and Water Resources.

At 3:00 PM, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, MP, will undergo vetting as the nominee for Greater Accra Regional Minister.

The day’s proceedings will conclude at 5:00 PM with Charity Gardiner, nominated for the role of Ahafo Regional Minister.