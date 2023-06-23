Five Ministers to appear before Parliament next week

Five sector Ministers have been scheduled to attend Parliament to answer 35 questions for the fourth week ending Friday, June 30.

They include the Ministers of: Youth and Sports, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Food and Agriculture, Energy, and Roads and Highways.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, June 30, Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said the five Ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer 35 questions – one urgent and 34 orals.

He said the House had barely five weeks left to adjourn sine die and, in that regard, the Business Committee, once again urged all Committees with referrals, particularly the under listed Bills to expedite consideration on same for the attention of the House.

The Bills are Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022, Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023, Rent Bill, 2023, Budget, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Wednesday, June 28, would be Eid-ul-Adha and would be observed as a statutory public holiday throughout the country, hence, the House would not be sitting on that day.