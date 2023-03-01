Five new programmes introduced at Cape Coast Technical University

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has introduced five new courses to offer a wide range of professional courses and promote academic excellence in the various fields of endeavours of students.

Reverend Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, the Vice Chancellor of CCTU made this known at the 29th matriculation ceremony to receive fresh students into the University.

The new programmmes are; MTech in Civil Engineering, BTech in Agric Management and Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, Environmental Management and Technology, and Diploma in Renewable Energy.

He said the introduction of the new programmes were as a result of high interest and demand from students to study further their courses, particularly that of renewable energy.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the University currently offered 55 programs and the new ones adds up to 60.

CCTU was committed to assisting the government on the realization of its industrialization and developmental agenda.

Thus, efforts of the University to carve a niche in renewable energy technology to support the national energy generation mix.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere said a total of 2,686 students were admitted by the University, 21 of whom were reading Masters in Technology (MTEC), 1,695 Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech), 379 Higher National Diploma (HND), two certificate and 589 diploma students.

On accommodation challenges, Rev Prof Owusu-Sekyere appealed to private investors to assist the University with the building of hostels to solve students’ accommodation deficits on campus.

He said the University, with a population of more than 4,000, had only one hostel which could accommodate only 300 students.

He described the situation as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unacceptable’ and recounted various challenges students faced accessing education on campus because of lack of accommodation.

As part of efforts to improve students’ accommodation, the CCTU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with developers who could not fulfil the agreement due to inadequate project funding.

The Vice Chancellor expressed the University’s commitment to provide the best education to ensure students succeeded in the world of work after graduation and therefore appealed for investment in hostels to give students the sound mind to achieve their goals.