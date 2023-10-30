Five Nights at Freddy’s topped the North American box office

Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film “Five Nights at Freddy’s” dominated the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of 78 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

The film, based on the terrifying horror video game franchise of the same name, posted the biggest opening weekend for a horror title so far this year.

It’s also the second biggest opening weekend of all time for a film based on a videogame, behind only “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Directed by Emma Tammi, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” stars Josh Hutcherson as a troubled young man who agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant but soon discovers that nothing at the restaurant is what it seems.

The film took in 52.6 million internationally for a global weekend total of 130.6 million dollars.

Despite critics’ poor reviews, with an approval rating of 26 percent based on 132 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the film still earned an “A-” on an “A+” to “F” scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.

After two weekends at the top of the North American box office, pop singer Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” moved to second place on its third weekend with 14.7 million dollars. The film has grossed 149.3 million dollars in North America through Sunday.

Rounding out the top three, Paramount Pictures’ western crime drama film “Killers of the Flower Moon” generated 9 million dollars on its second weekend for a North American cume of 40.7 million dollars.