Five people arrested in Zambia for proposing violence on social media

At least five people were arrested in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, for proposing violence on social media ahead of next month’s general elections, the police said Wednesday.

The five were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in one of the sprawling shanty compounds in the Zambian capital following a video clip they released that has gone viral on social media. The suspects were allegedly proposing violence while brandishing offensive weapons in the video clip.

Esther Mwaata-Katongo, the police spokesperson, said the suspects will be charged with the offense of proposing violence, adding that a manhunt for the sixth suspect has been launched.

“The warning to all those that would want to commit offenses through social media is that they will not hide forever. One day they will have to answer to charges,” she said in a release.

The police have intensified efforts to curtail violence in the run-up to the Aug. 12 elections following a rise in politically motivated violence.

Last week, political parties participating in this year’s elections signed a peace accord committing themselves to ensuring peaceful campaigns. Enditem