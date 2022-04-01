Five prisoners killed as Cameroon’s cholera outbreak spreads to prison

Cameroon’s cholera outbreak has spread to the largest jail in the commercial hub of Douala, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The Littoral Regional Delegation of Public Health said on Thursday that 127 inmates of the prison known as Newbell Prison have been infected and five have died.

There are fears that the death toll could rise substantially in the overcrowded facility, which houses around 5,000 prisoners.

Idrissou Gbetkong, the head of the prison, described the situation at the jail as serious.

On Wednesday, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health visited the prison and assured the inmates of government’s determination to fight the epidemic.

The outbreak has killed almost 100 people and infected over 3,000 people in six regions of the Central African nation in the last two weeks, according to figures released by the health ministry. Enditem