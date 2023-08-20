Five Real Estate Agents Graduate From Igloo Premier Institute

The Igloo Premier Institute at Dansoman in Accra on Saturday certified five personalities who have been trained as professionals in Real Estate management, administration and related fields like general building, land title acquisition, renovations, renting etc.

Hon. Reverend Kwaku Addo, founder of the Institute said since incorporated in 2011, they have turned to Igloo Group of Companies, and it’s current state with the vision and mission to offer high standard training.

The five who graduated in the class of 2023 were Lennox Senanu, Benjamin Adams, Francis Hayibor, Desmond Kojo Boadi and Isaac Owusu.

Rev Addo who returned from the USA to contribute to education in Ghana congratulated them and advised them not to be money conscious, but deliver as professionals and the rewards will come.

“Our goal is train more people to become professionals in the evolving industry” he expressed.

He hinted that an office will soon be opened at Wa to train people in the northern part of Ghana.

He noted that Igloo Real Estate Consult has trained different professionals in medicine, law, engineering, architecture, marketing and others.

Rev. Dr. Kitcher in his exhortation at the ceremony advised the new graduates to be on God’s path, as some people are born great, while others work hard to become great.

He said all stages are ordered and directed by God who is the greatest architect.

He urged them to be committed, courageous and work without fear as Real Estate Agents.

Mr. William Boye, the guest speaker told them that hard work pays, and they should not depend on man as well as try to avoid corruption. He urged them to research, and upgrade themselves.

Mrs. Francisca Bentile, who is also in the industry wished them well and success.

Lennox Senanu, on behalf of his colleagues, in a testimonial speech said his dream has been fulfilled, as he has learnt a lot to be trustworthy, have connections and network and be resilient to conquer.

After the graduation, they were immediately employed by Igloo Real Estate Company and offered 100 complementary cards each.