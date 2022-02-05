Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King

It has a gorgeous design, a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, cool front camera vlog features, HUAWEI SuperCharge and Super Device Features

The newest stylish iteration to the popular HUAWEI nova Series, Huawei nova 9 comes with a stunning design highlighted by a unique Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a host of Super Device and EMUI 12 cool features, which make it the hottest tech gadget to get right now.

Here are five reasons why we love it!

An outstanding stylish design

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes in an exciting colourway with a cool brand-new name: Colour No. 9. This colour is a mix of low-saturation blue and purple hues meticulously blends with the glittering particles to form a dreamy colour spectrum that gives off a hint of mysteriousness.

Under different lighting, the colour finish reflects vivid and colourful patterns. It sports a 6.57-inch curved display that can render 1.07 billion colours, and supports up to 120Hz display refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and the P3 colour gamut to produce smoother and more immersive visuals that are brimming with details.

Thanks to its 7.77mm Ultra-Thin Design and its weight of about 175g making it fit comfortably in your hands. The more powerful camera hardware has a simple design that is similar to the old look, but comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching.