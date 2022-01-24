Five robbery suspects arrested at Buipe for car snatching

Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region after a robbery incident in Tamale.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects snatched a Toyota Camry salon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.

It said, however, the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe.

The brief said a search on them led to the retrieval of a G3 Riffle and a pistol.

It said details would be provided by the Northern Regional Police Command in due course.

