Five shortlisted for Annual Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant

The 5th Annual Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant has identified its top 5 shortlisted candidates, all dedicated to advancing African environmental research.

The grant seeks to support African researchers focused on innovative research that will contribute to the advancement of environmental and allied sciences; and address relevant, real-world, African issues of current and future importance.

These individuals are delving into diverse aspects of the ecosystem, from air quality to biodiversity, showcasing their commitment to addressing real-world challenges. Dr. Lovanomenjanahary Marline is passionate about studying bryophytes and lichens as bioindicators of air quality and climate change.

Dr. Matthew Burnett explores the interplay between fish, waterbirds, and communities in the Zambezi River Basin. Dr. Shannon Conradie links physics and biology to conserve desert birds in changing climates.

Dr. Mohamed Henriques studies migratory birds as sentinels of ecological change in West African wetlands.

Dr. Yolandi Schoeman, an ecological engineer, aims to revolutionize conservation through a biodiversity credit system. These researchers embody Africa’s dedication to understanding and preserving its environment for a sustainable future.