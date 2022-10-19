Five SHSs in Asuogyaman District benefit from VRA’s benevolence

The Volta River Authority (VRA) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in education has donated 2,250 textbooks to five Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Asuogyaman District.

The Schools including Akwamuman SHS, Boso SHTS, Anum Presby SHS, Adjena SHS, and Apegusu SHS each received 450 textbooks to aid teaching and learning.

The donation formed part of the Authority’s bid to donate about 25,000 textbooks to 55 Schools across 20 districts around its operational areas.

Mr Sam Fletcher, Community Relations Manager of VRA, said that the donation formed part of the Authority’s bid to continually support education in communities around its catchment area.

He stressed that the 25,000 textbooks being distributed cost them about GHS1.5 million.

He said they realised that some schools did not have adequate textbooks, hence the need to provide them with some.

Mr Fletcher said the Authority prioritised education, that was why it had over the years provided educational support to the communities.

He added that VRA would also provide scholarships for TVET students in schools around their catchment areas.

Mr Fletcher admonished the schools to take good care of the books and use them to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr Anim Addo, Headmaster of Akwamuman SHS, on behalf of his colleague head teachers of beneficiary schools, commended the VRA for the gesture, saying, the books help in teaching and learning.

“Government had done well with the rollout of the Free SHS. However, we still had challenges with textbooks supply so this donation would help resolve this challenge,” he added.

Mr Addo further appealed to the VRA to also support them with infrastructure, particularly desks.