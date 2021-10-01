Five soldiers killed in bomb attack in Burkina Faso

Five soldiers of Burkina Faso army were killed Wednesday in the blast of an improvised explosive device in the Sahel region, statement from the army said.

According to the statement, a squad of militaries were targeted by an improvised explosive device attack around 3 p.m. Wednesday during a reconnaissance mission in the Mentao locality in the Soum province.

“Provisionary toll stood at 5 soldiers killed and one injured,” the statement said, adding that quick land and air support enabled to evacuate the victims and launch a sweep operation in the area.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation, with terrorist attacks claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others. Enditem