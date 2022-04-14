Five students abducted as gunmen attack school dormitory in north Nigeria

At least five female students of a school in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara were taken away by gunmen who attacked an off-campus dormitory late Tuesday, local police said Wednesday.

The gunmen launched the attack on the dormitory, located a few km away from the Zamfara State College of Health Technology in the Tsafe town of the state, taking away some of the students of the hostel, Mohammed Shehu, the spokesman for the police in Zamfara, told Xinhua by telephone.

Shehu said only female students were identified as victims of the attack. According to him, one of them had escaped while being taken into a forest and had returned home to reunite with her family.

The other four were successfully taken away by the gunmen, often called bandits in the northern part of Nigeria, he said.

“Security operatives are combing the forests to rescue the victims,” he added.

A series of gunmen attacks often occur in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and the kidnapping of students.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari last month said efforts had been intensified to deal with issues of kidnapping and disruption of schools by criminals across the country.

Buhari had told a seminar on national security in Abuja, the nation’s capital, that the government would no longer tolerate disruption of Nigeria’s educational system and economic activities by terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers. Enditem