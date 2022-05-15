Five sugar factory workers killed in western Uganda road accident

Five workers of a sugar factory were killed and 43 others injured in the western Uganda district of Masindi Saturday when a lorry they were traveling in got involved in an accident.

Julius Hakiza, Albertine regional police spokesman, told Xinhua by telephone that the accident happened as the workers were being taken to Kinyara sugar factory.

“The five people died on the spot while 43 others were injured. Those injured have been taken to various government health facilities,” Hakiza said.

He said they were yet to establish the cause of the accident but it is possible the lorry was overloaded.

“We suspect there was also recklessness on the side of the driver. The vehicle was likely overloaded and failed to negotiate a corner,” the police officer said.

Hakiza warned motorists against speeding especially in sharp bends.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda one of the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates. Enditem