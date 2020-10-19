Five candidates have successfully filed their nominations with the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest the Effiduase/Asokore constituency parliamentary seat in the December 7, elections.

They are Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie of the NPP, Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Agyekum, NDC, Mr Alfred Quarshie, an Independent Candidate, Madam Lovia Berkoh, People’s National Convention (PNC) and Mr Kofi Lee, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).

Mr Ernest Adomah, Sekyere East District Director of EC, told the Ghana News Agency at Effiduase that the five candidates had met the EC requirements and were admitted to contest the elections.

He said the EC was committed to ensuring that the candidates were given equal opportunities to undertake their activities fairly and transparently in the run-up to the elections.

Mr Adomah called for closer collaboration from all stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, Christian and Muslim Councils, political parties, non-governmental organizations as well as civil society organizations to help the EC carry its mandate successfully before, during and after the elections.