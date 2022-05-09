Five women drown as they attempt to cross flooded river in northern Tanzania

At least five women drowned Saturday morning in Tanzania’s northern district of Rorya in Mara region after they attempted to cross a flooded river using a canoe, an official said Sunday.

Godfrey Dalmas, Nyathorogo ward councilor in Rorya district, said the victims drowned after their canoe was overpowered by the flooding waters of Mori River and capsized.

“The victims were crossing the river from Mori village to Matara village,” said Dalmas, noting that the accident occurred at 10 a.m., local time, Saturday.

The councilor said the river flooded after overnight heavy rains that fell upstream.

Dalmas said rescuers had recovered two bodies as the search for other bodies continued. He appealed to the government to construct a bridge over the Mori River to avoid further disasters in the future. Enditem