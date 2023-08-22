Five-year old boy killed by torrential rains in Sunyani 

Torrential rains that hit the Sunyani Municipality on Saturday and washed away a five-year-old boy has left relatives and neighbours in sorrow and mourning.

The tragic incident happened around 1830 hours at the Sunyani Newtown, but the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the body of the deceased, only known as Kwaku, was still not found.

Mr. Yaw Osei, the Assemblyman for Akokora-Kwadwo Electoral Area, who confirmed the story on Tuesday, said the Sunyani Traditional Council had since performed rituals in the nearby Akokora-Kwadwo stream.

Residents described the rainstorm, with accompanying thunder and lightning as “unusual”, but others said they believed it was nothing other than some of the effects of climate change.

According to Mr. Osei, the deceased had accompanied his elder sibling on an errand, but on their way back home, they were trapped by the rains, where the deceased slipped and drowned in a gutter around the Sunyani-Atronie Lorry Station.

A police source confirmed the story and told the GNA they were still searching for the body as investigations continued.