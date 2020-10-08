Nana Kojo Adamu of Adamukrom has appealed to the government to help fix the road between Adamukrom and Pentecost centre.

According to Nana Kojo Adamu I, the previous government under President John Mahama started the road, and the current administration tackled it to a point only for the contractor leaving the site without any explanation.

The road has been so bad that vehicles plying that route charge more than the needed fare.

“The reality is, Pentecost was used as COVID 19 centre, and most of these ambulance cars like speeding, so it will be proper for the government to construct the road.”

Interestingly, President Nana Akufo Addo has dubbed this year: as the year of roads and it will be more appropriate to give us part of the national cake.

Nana Kojo Adamu also called on Gomoa East Member of parliament honourable Kojo Asomanyi to come to their aid as a matter of urgency.

“I hope honourable Kojo Asomanyi will heed our cry and solve this perennial problem for us.” As the election draws near he prays that we will continue to enjoy peace and stability.