Fix country demo hits Takoradi

Some people on Tuesday took to some principal streets in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region to call on authorities to pay more attention to development concerns of the Western Region.

The demonstrators, led by Convenor of #Fix the Country, Okatakyie Afrifa, took the Mankessim White House street through the market circle, Paa Grant roundabout, Takoradi Technical University (TTU) junction, Effia Nkwanta, Beach road, Sekondi market, the Sekondi Zongo and ended at Enamase roundabout, near the Naval Junior Rating Mess, Sekondi, where the crowd was addressed.

Some of the placards read; Justice for Kaaka, let there be good schools, review 1992 constitution, more development, living wage, not minimum wage and a national development plan, now among other themes.

Okatakyie Afrifa addressed the crowd on the mounting joblessness and under-development in the Western Region particularly Takoradi and the need to fix the situation.

The Western Region, he noted, was gifted with rich mineral resources, but, had been neglected.

Okatakyie said the rate of unemployment, child prostitution, poor road networks, poor state of health infrastructure was a Social security threat and argued that the Western Region deserved better as it played host to key national infrastructure, and economic resources including; the harbour, oil and gas hub, mining and agricultural potentials.

Mr Okatakyie stressed the need to give hope to the teeming youth and called for a constitutional change to back the transformation and the development aspirations of Ghana.