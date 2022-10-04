Fix inner roads in Kpone – residents call on authorities

Amidst the intermittent rains on Saturday and Sunday, which lasted several hours, communities in Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly were flooded, while the bad nature of some roads was exposed as the muddy roads hindered both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Most residents had their homes flooded and property worth thousands of Ghana cedis either destroyed or soaked in the water.

Frustrated residents were spotted by the Ghana News Agency 48 hours after the rains trying to salvage and hang them outside for the sunshine.

They appealed for the construction of drainages to reduce the rate at which the place flooded anytime it rained.

“The authorities do not think about us, it’s a shame this is happening in Kpone, we have complained many times but look at how bad the road is and because there are no gutters, the place foods anytime it rains,” Madam Ama Yamoah, a resident told the GNA at Kpone.

She said “the situation is getting worse every year, it’s very bad, I am stuck and I can’t go home and cook for my family. We are tired of complaining, why must the roads be left in this state, it’s very worrying, it’s really disturbing”.

Other residents also expressed similar sentiments and appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly, the Member of Parliament, and Assembly Members to support the communities.