Fix our roads – Awutu Ayeresu Residents renew calls

Residents of Awutu Ayeresu in the Awutu Senya District have renewed calls for the rehabilitation of roads in the area.

This follows years of complaints to the Awutu-Senya District Assembly over the bad state of the only access road linking the community to other parts of the area.

The residents said the 13-kilometre road from Awutu Bontrase linking the community to Osei Krodua, which required a functional drainage, served as the major route for them and other surrounding communities to Bawjiase and Kasoa.

They stated that the road had deteriorated so much that it was affecting the general well-being of the people in communities on that stretch and something urgent must be done about it.

The appeal was made by Nenyi Kaw Poobie VI, Odikro of Awutu Ayeresu on behalf of his community members in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after joining them to assess the nature of the road.

Nenyi Poobie stated that Awutu Ayeresu, a farming community, also processes cassava into gari and cassava dough and regretted that the town had suffered total neglect, making the carting of their farm produce a big problem.

He lamented that several appeals to get the road, which now had a serious erosion in it to be reshaped and tarred and drains constructed, had not yielded any positive results.

“Pledges made by politicians and governments to bring development and dividend of democracy to our community have remained unfulfilled,” the Odikro said.

Later interacting with some of the youth and women in the community, they expressed worry about the road network and called for immediate intervention from government.

The poor nature of the road is making living conditions more difficult for them as motorist barely pass through the community to Bontrase and to Kasoa leaving the residents to use motorcycles and bicycles for transportation to convey their products to the market centres.

They wondered if successive governments saw Awutu as part of the country Ghana.

“We are calling on the Authorities to come to our aid, if they cannot put asphalt on the said road, they should construct functional drainage, reshape and gravel it for free movement of goods and services.

They also appealed to the district assembly to provide them with, pipe-borne water, saying they could no longer depend on a stream which runs through a bridge on the in the town as their source of drinking water together with sheep, got, cows and other animals.

“During dry season most of the people are compelled to buy sachet water for cooking and drinking, while others who could not afford collect the stagnate and unsafe water under the bridge and boil before using”, they stated.