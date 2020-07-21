The chiefs and people of Wenchi in the Offinso South Municipality have made a passionate appeal to the government to fix the road network in the area.

According to them, the deplorable nature of the road network in the area, coupled with lack of basic social amenities were making the people feel bitter and sometimes wonder if they were part of Ghana.

Mr Kofi Acheampong, a youth leader, speaking at a durbar in the community, said the people were fed up with failed promises by politicians and said if the road network was not fixed immediately, the people would not vote in the December elections.

The durbar, which was attended by Mr Solomon Kesseh, Offinso South Municipal Chief Executive, was to discuss the developmental challenges facing the community and how they could get support to improve on their living conditions.

Mr Acheampong said the community had over the years been denied basic social amenities such as health facilities, electricity, potable water and others, adding that the people were now fed up with excuses by the Municipal Assembly.

Nana Kwaku Atta, chief of the community on his part, said the bad nature of the road from the community to Offinso had been the cause of many avoidable deaths, especially of pregnant women and children who were unable to get a vehicle to attend hospital.

Mr Kesseh, the MCE, appealed to the people to exercise restraint since the Assembly was working to provide them with their fair share of the national cake.

He said the road from Offinso to the community had been cleared and work on its construction would soon commence.

A project was also underway to extend electricity to the community.

Mr Kesseh urged the people to support the government to improve the living conditions and the standard of living of the people in the Municipality.

