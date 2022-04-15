Fix the deplorable road networks in Pakyi – Residents stage protest

Scores of residents from the Pakyi number one and two, in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, have called on the Government to fix the deplorable road networks in the area.

The residents, who expressed their concerns through a demonstration in the town, blocked some portions of the road amidst burning of tyres to register their displeasure.

The residents clad in black and red outfits with red wrist and headbands, walked through the two communities and converged at the premises of the market square.

They held placards with inscriptions such “our leaders are telling lies,” “Pakyi Manso also deserves better,” “Mr. President, where is our share of the national cake,” “poor roads are killing us,” “fix our roads now,” “NPP is deceiving Ashanti.”

Mr. Alex Donkor, the Assembly Member for Pakyi number two, in a press briefing stated that the deplorable nature of the road networks in the area was affecting every activity in the area, adding that all efforts to get the authorities to fix the roads proved futile.

The Assembly Member said criminals were also attacking residents who were going about their normal duties, attributing it to the bad nature of roads in the area.

According to him, it was time the government gave Pakyi their share of the year of roads package, adding that “we will not vote in the 2024 elections if the road is not fixed.”

Madam Grace Addo, a trader in the community also noted that the poor road network had affected market women negatively and explained that the development had come with its environmental-health challenges.

She added that good roads would open the community for commercial activities, saying that “We need our roads fixed and that’s all we are asking from the Government.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs of the two communities, said the demonstration was focused on how the roads would be fixed so that the great economic potential in the community could be realised.