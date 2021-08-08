FixTheCountry Movement calls for the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The #FixingTheCountry Movement, has called for the immediate arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of its leaders for inciting protesters against the Constitution.

According to the Movement, by making such a bold declaration, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was imminently imperilling the life of the Fourth Republican Constitution.

A statement issued and signed by its convener, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, described Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s comment made on Wednesday, August 4, calling for the overthrow of the 1992 Constitution as a flagrant breach of Section 180 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29).

The statement said the impression of impunity might encourage others to take the same route and it may ultimately lead to violence and the destruction of the fabric of the State.

“We can’t let these people get off without any consequences to their actions,” the statement said, while imploring the IGP to as a matter of urgency, show leadership and deal with the matter swiftly and in the strongest possible way.

“The imperatives of human security in democracies cannot be over-emphasized and we expect that the Police demonstrate the needed urge to uphold the sense of security in the country,” it said.

“While he may have exercised his constitutional right, Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s position as the leader of Public Pressure Group, and the constitutional expectations of law abiding citizens require that he is more circumspect in his public utterances.

“The incitement of insurrection against the Constitution is not a secret but public and known to everyone who cares to know,” the statement added.