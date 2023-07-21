Flagbearer race: NPP National Council rejects call for centralized election

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned down a petition presented by nine aspirants requesting a centralized election for the party’s August 26th election.

The nine flagbearer hopefuls, excluding Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, argued that a centralized election would enhance efficiency and transparency. They were dissatisfied with the plan to limit voting to only 900 delegates at the regional level.

Nevertheless, during a crucial meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the National Council dismissed the petition and decided to adhere to the party’s constitution.

In a statement to the press, Justin Koduah, the General Secretary of the NPP, affirmed that the party would proceed with its originally planned decentralized election.

The NPP is set to reduce the number of presidential aspirants from 10 to five, as specified in its constitution, during the August 26th election.

Due to some delegates passing away, the party acknowledges the need for a new register. Justin Koduah assured that the compilation of the new register was in its final stages and would be completed by the end of the week.

He further clarified that the special electoral college would consist of between 900 and 1000 delegates, ensuring a fair representation of the party’s members.