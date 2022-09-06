Flags at half-mast for late Krachi East MCE

All flags in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region will fly half-mast to honour the memory of the late Mr Francis Okesu, Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Okesu was declared dead after his lifeless body was found in a hotel room in Kumasi on Monday.

A press release from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti region, signed by Mr Seidu Musah Director of Communications, to commiserate with the people of the Municipality ordered all flags to be lowered “as we mourn the painful departure of our brother.

“It is with distraught and harrow that the Party received the news of sudden demise of an industrious son and the MCE, Mr Okesu, who doubles as Dean of MMDCEs in Oti region.”

The release, on behalf of the Regional Executive Committee expressed condolences to the bereaved family, the Party and the people of Krachi East for the loss, adding that they were still in a state of disbelief.

It cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage and engender utmost professionalism and candour in order not to put the family of the deceased and loved ones into more distress.

However, Mr John Yaw Benyanasen, a family member of the late MCE, was unhappy with some of the publications in the media regarding the demise of Mr Qkesu describing them as unethical and “cooked stories” aimed at discrediting the reputation of the late MCE.