Flagship programmes on agriculture remain the game-changer

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive has said the introduction of government’s flagship programmes and policies has the propensity to change the fortunes of the country in food sufficiency and security, when properly nurtured.

He said “Planting For Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, and Planting for Export and Rural Development, as well as One District, One Factory (1D1F),” could be the game-changer in the agribusiness value chain.

He said these held the key for employment generation, improved and enhanced incomes of farmers, and to rake in foreign exchange from exports of commodities.

On the 1D1F policy, the MCE noted that, three institutions including Caltech, an ethanol producing company that used cassava as a raw material were beneficiaries.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the theme of the 38th Farmers Day event “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition,” Mr Divine Bosson, said government since assumption of office had rolled out a number of innovative programmes in the agriculture sub-sector to boost productivity and value addition.

He said these strategies were supposed to make the sector more vibrant and attractive to the youth.

He said the Municipality had benefited from some of government’s incentive packages including subsidised and certified improved seeds with some 5,346 maize and 1,328 rice farmers with 31 per cent beneficiaries being women.

He said 500 bags of subsidised organic granular fertilizer were distributed to farmers, improved coconut seedlings and piglets were distributed to improve agricultural productivity in the enclave.

Mr Bosson praised the farmers for their tenacity and commitment, which continue to supply to bulk of foodstuffs to the Municipality.

To stop unlawful bush fire operations that ruin farm fields and prevent the ‘Oxygen City’ project from being realized, the MCE noted that, the Municipal Security Council will deal with Chiefs under, whose area forest fires would occur going forward.

Madam Evelyn Fortitude Tekpor, CEO of Enyo Farms in Ho Area 52, who also doubles as the Municipal Organizer of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), won the coveted Ho Municipal best farmer award held at Takla Gbogame in the Ho Municipality.

Nine farmers in total were given a variety of items, including wellington boots, cutlasses, motorcycles, tricycles, refrigerators, and flat-screen TVs with satellite dishes.

Individuals and organizations who have been supporting in the organization of the event over the years were presented with citations of honor.