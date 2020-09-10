Gabriel Barbosa struck his fifth goal in eight matches as reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Flamengo beat Fluminense 2-1 in their Rio de Janeiro derby at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday.

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender Filipe Luis put Flamengo ahead with an eighth-minute strike and Barbosa doubled the lead with a powerful finish after Muriel Becker parried away a free-kick.

Digao Silva pulled a late goal back for Fluminense when he headed in from an Egidio Pereira corner.

After losing their first two matches of the campaign, Flamengo are on a four-game winning run and are now second in the standings, behind Internacional on goal difference.

In other matches on Wednesday, Botafogo drew 1-1 at Athletico Paranaense, Fortaleza won 1-0 at home to Sport Recife, Coritiba drew 3-3 at Goias, Bragantino drew 1-1 at Sao Paulo and Santos won 3-1 at home to Atletico Mineiro.