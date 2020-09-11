Flash floods caused by heavy rains in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala on Friday killed two people, said a police spokesperson.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said in a statement two dead bodies were recovered along Nakivubo Channel at Clock Tower near Total fuel station after a heavy downpour.

“The two bodies were carried by flood water from different places,” said Onyango.

He said the police first retrieved the body of a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Nsambya Kitooro in Makindye division in suburban Kampala.

The girl was allegedly playing with her friends during the rain and their ball fell in the trench. She tried to recover the ball, but the water overpowered her and swept her away, said Onyango.

Another unidentified body of a male adult was also found in the water.

The police spokesperson warned residents to be careful as the east African country continues to experience heavy rains.

“We appeal to members of the public to be very cautious during this rainy season,” said Onyango.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned of heavy rains, leading to floods and landslides in the country, with disastrous effects.