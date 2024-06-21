Flash Floods Ravage Bangladesh’s Northeast, Affecting 1.25 Million

Bangladesh faces a dual crisis as it contends with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal and copes with flash floods devastating its northeastern region.

Early reports indicate that 1.25 million people have been affected, with over 30,000 seeking refuge in shelters amidst ongoing heavy rainfall expected until Friday.

In Sylhet, the second-largest city in Bangladesh, more than 370,000 residents are grappling with flooded homes, schools, and critical infrastructure. This marks the second wave of flooding within a month, compounding the challenges following Cyclone Remal’s destruction.

BRAC has deployed extensive relief efforts, distributing essential supplies in vulnerable slum areas and operating shelters in the worst-hit regions. Dr. Md Liakath Ali of BRAC described the situation as rapidly deteriorating, with urgent needs for humanitarian assistance.

The government has activated 619 shelters across the region to accommodate displaced residents and mitigate the impact of rising floodwaters. This latest crisis underscores Bangladesh’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the critical need for sustained support and resilience-building measures in the face of climate change impacts.