Flashback: Ghana MP’s Explosive Claim: “85% of Top Businessmen Built Wealth Through Drugs”

Controversial Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has reignited public debate with a bombshell assertion: approximately 85% of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs, he claims, owe their fortunes to drug trafficking.

The outspoken MP, known for his brash rhetoric, made the remarks during a past interview that continues to circulate amid Ghana’s ongoing conversations about wealth, corruption, and legitimacy in business.

“I’ll be honest—about 85% of successful businessmen here, one way or another, dealt in drugs,” Agyapong stated, doubling down on a claim he has repeated for years. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator, who owns 108 properties nationwide—including 26 in the affluent East Legon enclave—insisted his own success stems from “hard work and perseverance,” not illicit trade. “If I were a drug dealer, someone would’ve exposed me by now,” he argued, referencing his polarizing public profile.

The allegation, while unsubstantiated, taps into long-simmering suspicions about the origins of elite wealth in a country where income inequality remains stark. Ghana, praised for its stable democracy and growing middle class, has also grappled with high-profile narcotics cases. In 2023, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported West Africa’s expanding role as a transit hub for cocaine and heroin, though direct links to local business leaders are rarely proven.

Agyapong’s critics dismiss the claim as a sensationalist distraction. “This is textbook deflection—accusing others to position himself as the ‘clean’ tycoon,” said Kwame Asante, an Accra-based political analyst. “But if he has evidence, he should name names. Blanket statements risk tarring legitimate entrepreneurs.” Others, however, argue the rhetoric reflects deeper systemic issues. “When legal industries are choked by bureaucracy and financing hurdles, some turn to shadow economies,” noted economist Dr. Araba Mensah. “The real question is: why do so many Ghanaians believe this statistic?”

The MP’s remarks also spotlight perceptions of hypocrisy. While Agyapong brands himself a self-made mogul, his vast real estate portfolio—a symbol of success in Ghana’s property-driven economy—draws scrutiny. “How does one ethically amass 108 houses in a nation where teachers earn $300 a month?” asked social activist Efua Lawson. “Even if not drugs, we must ask what deals fuel such wealth.”

Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre has intensified anti-money laundering efforts in recent years, yet convictions for high-profile economic crimes remain scarce. For many citizens, Agyapong’s claim, however inflammatory, underscores a demand for transparency. “This isn’t just about drugs,” argued journalist Kofi Ansah. “It’s about accountability. When people see flashy cars and mansions, they wonder: ‘What’s the real cost of that wealth?’”

As the debate rages, one thing is clear: in a nation striving to attract ethical investment, such allegations—whether proven or not—risk corroding trust in Ghana’s business landscape. The burden now lies with authorities to either substantiate or dispel the shadows Agyapong claims loom over the corridors of power.