Flawless, Others To Perform At Zen Garden in December

This season’s 8th birthday bash at Zen Garden would be very different as the performance is going to be special, explosive, exotic, exciting and an experience to be remembered for December.

It is on December 1 and 2 at the ritzy Zen Garden and you don’t need to be told than have the feeli feeli involvement.

It is an opportunity to step into a world of elegance and rhythm with the flawless dance studio at Ghana’s most loved entertainment abode, the Zen Garden on Friday and Saturday on Dec 1st and 2nd to taste the classic Birthday Bash Show.

There would certainly be other performances that will leave you in awe at a cool entry fee of 150ghc.

Deedew Crew, Urban Gruve, Kwan Pa, Adaha Band, Kojo Steve, EL, Efya and others will be in the Garden, you can not afford to miss.

It is time to start the yuletide and let the dance celebration begin always at Zen Garden.