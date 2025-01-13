Flick’s Tactical Masterclass: Barcelona’s Supercopa Triumph Over Real Madrid

In what was another masterclass of tactical brilliance, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona triumphed 5-2 over Real Madrid in the Supercopa final, marking their second heavy defeat of the season to their fierce rivals, following a 4-0 demolition earlier in La Liga.

Flick’s setup was once again a demonstration of tactical superiority over Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid, as Barcelona looked well-drilled, composed, and clinically efficient from start to finish in Riyadh.

Barcelona’s 4-3-3 system was designed with a strong focus on midfield dominance, with Pedri, Gavi, and Casado orchestrating the play in the middle. The backline consisted of Kounde at right-back, Balde on the left, and the centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. The front trio was composed of Raphinha on the right, Lamine Yamal on the left, and Robert Lewandowski leading the attack. What stood out most was Flick’s consistency in selection, with Gavi returning to the starting lineup in place of Femin Lopez to add more defensive steel and offensive dynamism. Gavi’s combative nature and ability to contribute in the final third played a crucial role in Barcelona’s dominance, as evidenced by his winning of the penalty that led to their second goal.

Flick’s faith in a consistent system had already paid dividends earlier in the season, and this was evident as Barcelona executed his high-pressing, high-line philosophy to perfection. Despite an early lead for Real Madrid through Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona quickly responded, with Lamine Yamal scoring an exquisite solo effort to pull the game level. Yamal’s ability to beat two or three Real defenders, before cutting inside and calmly finishing past Courtois, was a masterstroke in individual brilliance that exemplified Barcelona’s efficient use of space — a hallmark of Flick’s tactical approach.

The second goal came courtesy of a penalty won by Gavi, who smartly anticipated a challenge from Eduardo Camavinga. This was a moment that showcased Gavi’s intelligence and spatial awareness. Lewandowski converted the penalty, and just moments later, Barcelona were 3-0 up as Raphinha exploited the space on the right flank. A long ball from Kounde found its way to Raphinha, who was left with a simple header into the net after Real’s defenders were caught out by a combination of poor positioning and a perfectly timed run.

Balde made it 4-0 before halftime after another devastating counterattack. Lamine Yamal’s pace took him halfway up the pitch, where he released Raphinha, who then squared the ball for Balde to finish. This goal once again demonstrated the seamless link-up play between Barcelona’s attacking players, and Real Madrid’s defense was left exposed as they pushed forward in search of a response.

In the second half, Barcelona’s fifth goal came from another well-executed transition. With Real Madrid pushing numbers forward in desperation, Marc Casado played a defence-splitting pass to Raphinha, who made no mistake in turning the defenders inside out before finishing with ease.

For Ancelotti and Real Madrid, the defeat was deeply disappointing, and questions will likely arise over their defensive frailties. From the very first goal, Real Madrid’s defence allowed Lamine Yamal too much space and time on the ball, while the second goal was a direct result of careless defending by Camavinga, who gave away a needless penalty. The third goal, a simple header from Raphinha, highlighted Real’s lack of awareness, with players caught out of position and unable to defend a well-executed cross. The fourth goal came as Real committed too many players forward in search of a goal, leaving huge spaces for Barcelona to exploit on the break.

Ancelotti would have hoped for better organization, particularly in terms of defending transitions and maintaining compactness across all areas of the pitch. However, Barcelona’s intelligent movement, particularly down the flanks, was too much for Real to cope with. Flick instructed his players to double up on Real’s wide threats and, in particular, back Kounde against Vinicius Jr., limiting his impact throughout the match.

The Supercopa final was a perfect showcase of Hansi Flick’s tactical prowess, as Barcelona’s well-coordinated press, efficient use of space, and clinical finishing left Real Madrid with little to offer in response. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Barcelona under Flick are a side built on consistency, precision, and tactical discipline — qualities that have made them a formidable force in Spanish and European football.

The 5-2 scoreline was a fitting reflection of Barcelona’s dominance, and as they head into the remainder of the season, they will be hoping to build on this performance and continue to assert themselves as one of the top teams in Europe.